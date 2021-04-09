‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Ronen Rubinstein reveals he is bisexual

Actor Ronen Rubinstein has shared with the world that he is bisexual, thanking his girlfriend and role on 9-1-1: Lone Star for helping him embrace his sexuality.

As part of an exclusive interview with Variety, the 9-1-1 and Orange is the New Black star shared the news.

“I fully identify as bisexual,” Rubinstein said.

“I literally just got goosebumps saying that. It feels so good to talk about it, it feels so good to finally be comfortable with it.”

The Israel-born actor, who plays gay character T.K. Strand on 9-1-1, said embracing the queer role helped him reconcile his sexuality with growing up in a queerphobic environment.

“The biggest thing for me is where I come from, it’s like people like me and people who have identified as bisexual or gay or as any part of the community, you’re just not welcomed.”

“So there was definitely a fear of sort of embracing how I felt. I was definitely more aware of it in high school. I was aware of my feelings and how I started looking at men, but I couldn’t talk to anybody about it.”

Rubinstein also shared his love for his girlfriend, Jessica Parker Kennedy, for being so supportive of his bisexual identity.

“She definitely encouraged me to be vocal about it, just to live my truth,” Rubinstein said.

“She’s like, ‘I love you for who you are, your full self and people will love you for who you are and your full self.’”

