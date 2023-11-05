Fremantle Biennale returns with ambitious 2023 program



The Fremantle Biennale has returned over the weekend, ready for 16 nights of public artworks, music and dance and large-scale installations.

18 new commissions are taking over Walyalup, from strobe-lit warehouse installations to dockside dance performances and spectacular done, light and sound shows.

The celebration of the arts is coming to venues all across the port city, including Rottnest Island (Wadjemup), Elders Woolstores, The C Shed, Bathers Beach and the Fremantle Passenger Terminal.

Co-Founder and Artistic Director of the Fremantle Biennale, Tom Mùller, says that 2023 is bringing the festival’s most ambitious program yet.

“The Fremantle Biennale is an opportunity for all in the community to experience exciting, thought-provoking, contemporary artwork.

“This year, visitors to the festival will experience major public artworks, large-scale immersive installations and impressive performance pieces from some of Fremantle’s most unique and iconic venues.”

Fremantle Mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge adds that the festival is now part of Freo’s cultural fabric.

“The Fremantle Biennale is consistently recognised and loved for its innovative and ambitious programming. I am confident that SIGNALS 23 will excite and delight audiences with new experiences and ways of understanding Fremantle, and our relationship to this unique place.”

Fremantle Biennale runs until Sunday 19 November. Find more at fremantlebiennale.com.au

Image: Jarrad Russell

