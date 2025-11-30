Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

A moment of magic at Dragathon

Community

Connections Nightclub creates a space for aspiring and emerging drag performers every Thursday night with Dragathon, and when I dropped by this week I caught a moment of magic.

Making her debut was performer Nikki Minogue, and while many performers opt for lip-syncing and dance moves, Minogue had something different to offer.

- Advertisement -

The performance was a mix of stand up comedy and magic.

Reaching into her bag of tricks Nikki Minogue pulled out a contraption which she claimed gave her the power to read people’s minds.

To the naked eye it did look like a tin foil hat which a colander added via a hot glue gun, but she promised it was laden with technology and special powers.

She proceeded to invite audience members on the the stage for a card trick. It was a rambling and shambolic presentation, but we were strangely hooked.

Along the way she tripped over her own stage props, and then she broke a heel, but it all added to the chaos and built suspense.

Watching the haphazard performance, and a growing feeling it could all end badly, I recalled captivating performances at Connections years a go by British performer Scottee.

Scottee performed the classic Vaudevillian routine of Yellow ‘Bandana’ where a performer plays a ‘how to’ cassette tape of learning a magic trick. It all goes pear shaped when instead of a yellow bandana, they pull out a yellow banana. The beauty of the act, that had been done by many performers over the years, is that when it looks like its all gone wrong, it suddenly works out.

Watching Nikki Minogue tackle a magic trick, I was worried we were just going to be left with a smashed banana.

But it all came good and she pulled off, accurately guessing the correct card for each of the three guests on stage.

She then got her wig tangled in her special hat, adding another level of comedy to the proceedings. It was an impressive debut, and I could help but heel that there’s an entire Fringe World show waiting to happen.

Head down to Connections every Thursday night for the unexpected.

Latest

Culture

Australian performer Toni Lamond had died aged 93

0
Lamond is remembered for her long career on stage and screen.
Culture

Big Brother: The Alternative Version

0
There's a lot going on inside the fish tank inside the Big Brother House.
Culture

‘The Normal Heart’ to be performed during Sydney Mardi Gras festival

0
Keiynan Lonsdale and Tim Draxl will join a Sydney production of 'The Normal Heart'.
History

On This Gay Day | Oscar Wilde died in 1900

0
The acclaimed author's life ended with him living as an exile in Paris after it was revealed that he was gay.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Australian performer Toni Lamond had died aged 93

0
Lamond is remembered for her long career on stage and screen.
Culture

Big Brother: The Alternative Version

0
There's a lot going on inside the fish tank inside the Big Brother House.
Culture

‘The Normal Heart’ to be performed during Sydney Mardi Gras festival

0
Keiynan Lonsdale and Tim Draxl will join a Sydney production of 'The Normal Heart'.
History

On This Gay Day | Oscar Wilde died in 1900

0
The acclaimed author's life ended with him living as an exile in Paris after it was revealed that he was gay.
Culture

‘Heated Rivalry’ is a streamy gay romance that leaves the sex scenes in

0
The series has just arrived on HBO Max. and its got people talking.

Australian performer Toni Lamond had died aged 93

Graeme Watson -
Lamond is remembered for her long career on stage and screen.
Read more

Big Brother: The Alternative Version

Graeme Watson -
There's a lot going on inside the fish tank inside the Big Brother House.
Read more

‘The Normal Heart’ to be performed during Sydney Mardi Gras festival

OUTinPerth -
Keiynan Lonsdale and Tim Draxl will join a Sydney production of 'The Normal Heart'.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture