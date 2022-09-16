A new comedy event ‘WA Comedy Week’ will feature a Pride Comedy Gayla

WA Comedy Week, the brand new 7-day comedy festival has announced its inaugural line-up, with over 25 hilarious shows across four iconic venues from Monday November 7th to Sunday November 13th.

The week-long festivities will provide a platform for Western Australia comedy talent across all its funny forms (stand-up, improv, variety, musical and more) to share their unique sense of humour with local audiences.

There will also be a Pride Comedy Gayla hosted by the fabulous Anna Piper Scott!

The Rechabite located in the heart of Northbridge will function as the WA Comedy Week’s main hub, utilizing its hall and goodwill club as performing spaces. Whilst iconic comedy venues such as Oasis Comedy Club (upstairs at the Brisbane Hotel), Fremantle Comedy Factory (Federal Hotel) and the Rosemount Hotel’s Bar 459 (North Perth) will also host shows.

For decades WA Comedy has played a pivotal role in the Australian Comedy industry, developing some of its biggest names such as Jim Jefferies, Rove McManus, Tim Minchin, Peter Rowsthorn, Claire Hooper, Dave Hughes, Joel Creasey, and Ozzy Man.

Comedy acts confirmed for this year’s WA Comedy Week include Rove McManus (Rove Live), Peter Rowsthorn (Kath & Kim), Janelle Koenig (Last Comic Standing), as well as the best of our homegrown talent. Show highlights include The WA Comedy Week All-Stars and Flynn V’s Freakout.

WA Comedy Week is the brainchild of leading WA comedy producers Ronan Freeburn (Rottofest, Freo Royale, Goon & Nugz Festival, Crushers Comedy Gala) and Colin Ebsworth (Ebsworth Tonight and Underground Comedy).

“WA Comedy Week is all about celebrating our fantastic local comedy scene. We do some things really well in WA such as live music, craft beer and footy. Comedy is something else that we do really well and we want WA locals to own it” said Ronan Freeburn, Festival Director.

In addition to shows, WA Comedy Week will also feature a variety of free comedy workshops and industry networking events to help develop WA comedy talent and forge a stronger local industry.

Early Bird Tickets are on sale from September 5 until 3 October 2022 from www.wacomedyweek.com

OIP Staff

