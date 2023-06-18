A new Netflix documentary will chart the career of Wham!

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

A new documentary coming to Netflix in July will chart the success of British band Wham!

The film uses a vast trove of archival footage of the duo comprising Andrew Ridgely and the late George Michael to recall their journey from childhood friends to aspiring pop stars at the start of the 1980s.

Within a few years they achieved major chart success and a legion of loyal fans who were obsessed with their every move. They made history as one of the first western bands to play in China, played with Elton John at the legendary Live Aid concert, and despite only ever recording two and a half album of material – left a lasting musical legacy.

Surprisingly the band’s entire career fitted into just four years, with their first single being released in 1982 and the final show taking place in London in 1986.

George Michael would go on to have a massive solo career, while Andrew Ridgely’s stab at a solo career only really took off here in Australia. Backing singers Pepsi and Shirley also found success after the band broke up in the mid 1980s.

The film is directed by Chris Smith who created the groundbreaking documentary Fyre. He also created acclaimed documentaries about Jim Carey and Andy Kaufman, and his most recent work was 2002’s Sr which captured the relationship between actor Robert Downey Jr and his late father.

The documentary comes on the 40th anniversary of the band’s debut album Fantastic.

The documentary streams on Netflix from 5th July.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.