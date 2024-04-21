Search
Fresh Tracks | New music you should check out this week

Culture

It’s our music update, here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos from Chris Houseman, Jamie xx and Honey Jijon, San Cisco, Alfie Templeman, and Will Young.

Chris Housman – Guilty as Sin

Country singer Chris Housman has shared his latest track Guilty as Sin. He shares that the song was inspired by his own life experience.

“The idea for this song was inspired by the one and only time I truly tried to ‘pray the gay away’,” Housman said. “It took a long time to get there, but this song is about my journey to accepting that there is absolutely nothing wrong with loving someone else.”

San Cisco – Consequence

Local legends San Cisco have taken to the street of their home turf for the latest video. The clip sees the trio walking around the empty streets of Fremantle late at night. The galivant down the Cappuccino Strip and along High Street without a sole in sight.

Will Young – Falling Deep

Nearly a quarter of a century after he came to fame on the British show Pop Idol, Will Young’s ninth album Light It Up will be arriving in August. Here’s the first single Falling Deep.

Alfie Templeman – Hello Lonely

Alfie Templeman is a British artist who describes his sound as “Indie RnB”. His second LP Radiosoul arrives in June. This is the second single to give us a taste of his new record.

In 2020 Alfie signed an open letter to British PM Liz Truss calling for a ban on all forms of conversion therapy.

Jamie xx featuring Honey Dijon – Baddy on the Floor

We totally love this, the brass, the Italio house piano, the strings, this is a tune made for the dance floor and the Ballroom.

