Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boy’s Nick Carter, found dead aged 34

Aaron Carter, the singer who found fame as a child star in the late 90s has been found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34 years old.

His family has confirmed his passing, but no further details have been provided. Police responded to reports of a medical emergency at the home but provided no additional details.

Celebrity news site TMZ has reported law enforcement officials have told them that they were responding to a call saying that a male had drowned in the bathtub.

Aaron Carter is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. He shot to fame in the late 90’s with a series of high-selling records, the first was released when he was just nine years old.

His 1997 self-titled debut album sold millions of copies across the globe. He scored his first hit with a cover of The Jets song Crush on You and had further success with Crazy Little Party Girl.

Carter’s next album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) was released in 2000, it saw him build upon the success of his debut with the record being certified triple platinum. Alongside the title track he recorded covers of I Want Candy, Iki Iko, The Clapping Song and the original composition How I Beat Shaq.

Carter would release two more albums in quick succession, 2001’s Oh Aaron and 2002’s Another Earthquake but they did not maintain the level of success of his earlier records. Carter’s final album came after a long break from recording, in 2018 he released LØVË – his only adult recording.

Aside from his music career he appeared alongside his siblings in the reality TV show House of Carters and competed in the US version of Dancing with the Stars. He would also spend time performing in the off-Broadway production of The Fantasticks.

Aaron Carter struggled with substance use throughout his life. In 2011 he entered a treatment facility for “emotional and spiritual issues”. He was arrested in 2008 for speeding and police found a small amount of marijuana in his car. He was arrested for a second time in 2017 and charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

In 2017 he shared that he was bisexual, later adding that he had only ever had relationships with women.

The same year he appeared on the television program The Doctors where he discussed his gaunt appearance and drug-related arrests. Tests he undertook on the show detected that while he had no illegal drugs in in system, he had been taking a dangerous mix of prescription medicine. Doctors also expressed alarm that the six-foot-tall singer only weighed 52 kgs. Soon after Carter returned to a rehab facility.

He later returned to the program in 2019 sharing he had been diagnosed with both schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder. In his later years the singer’s embarked on several new ventures, in 2020 he opened an OnlyFans account selling nude photographs.

In 2021 he took part in a celebrity boxing match against former NBA star Lamar Odum – who knocked Carter out in the second round. He also signed up to join the cast of the Las Vegas production of Naked Boys Singing but left the production before it opened when he refused to have a Covid-19 vaccination.

He is survived by his son Prince who was born in November 2021. He split up with finance Melanie Martin earlier this year. HIs most recent stint in rehab was in September 2022.

Celebrities have shared their thoughts on the singer’s passing. New Kids on the Block, who have toured the world alongside the Backstreet Boys, said “We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.” posting an image of the singer to their Twitter account.

Mega-selling song writer Diane Warren said, “Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter.” alongside emojis of a microphone and a broken heart.

Actor Melissa Joan Hart said “Sending love to the family and friends and fans of #AaronCarter. Rest In Peace!” alongside a photo of herself with Carter in his teenage years.

