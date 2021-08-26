ABBA fans get excited as the band tease ‘ABBA Voyage’

ABBA fans have expressed their excitement as the band launched a new website and social media channels inviting people to join them on a ‘Voyage’ with date of 2nd September 2021.

It’s expected the mysteriously teased project is the hologram based show the band has been promising, alongside a new documentary project, and the band’s first new music in almost four decades.

It’s 39 years since the Swedish band last released any music, and up to five new tracks are expected to be released as part of their new project. Originally the four members of the group reunited to record two new songs I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down, but later revealed they’d actually recorded five new tunes.

The Hologram show is expected to take up residence in a London theatre and be a major drawcard for the city in coming years. Since the band called it quits in the 1980’s they’ve launched a successful musical Mama Mia and a dining experience.

Over their long career ABBA had a mountain of hits and their popularity has continued to grow in the years since they stopped making music. It is estimated the band have sold of $2 billion of music.

During 1973 and 1981 the band released eight studio albums and had hits with songs including Dancing Queen, Does Your Mother Know, Mama Mia, Fernando, The Winner Takes It All, Lay All Your Love On Me, Super Trouper and many more tunes.

ABBA’s last album The Visitors came out in November 1981 but was not as successful as their previous albums. The band released single The Day Before You Came in 1982 and Under Attack in early 1983 but never finished the recording sessions for another record

The group comprised two couples, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus, alongside Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. Both couples divorced, but they continued working together for several years after their respective marriages ended.

If you’re an ABBA fan – sign up for the voyage on their website, and add them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

