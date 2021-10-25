ABBA share new tune ‘Just a Notion’ ahead of album release

ABBA have shared a brand new song. Just a Notion was originally recorded back in 1978 but will feature on the band’s forthcoming album Voyager.

Most of the song was recorded back in 1978 when the band were working on their Voulez Vous album, but it was not completed when the band felt it didn’t fit into the overall feel of the disco charged record.

A tiny portion of the song was included on the band’s Box Set release a few years ago, and tribute band Arrival have previously released a full version of the tune. The song is reminiscent of the band’s mid-70’s output.

Band member Bjorn Ulvaeus admitted he had to rely on Wikipedia to find out when the song was first recorded, but he says the listing of September 1978 “sounds about right.”

“That puts it in between ABBA the Album and Voulez-Vous, and it would have been included in the latter had we not decided against it.” Ulvaeus said.

“Why did we decide against it? In hindsight, I don’t have a clue. It’s a good song with great vocals. I know that we played it to a publisher in France and a couple of other people we trusted and as far as I can remember they liked it very much. So it’s a mystery and will remain a mystery.”

The new song features new backing tracks but it is the original 1978 recorded vocals. Ulvaeus shared that bandmate Benny Andersson had worked some magic to bring the song to life.

“Now Benny has recorded a new backing track to which we’ve added drums and guitars, but all vocals are from the original 1978 tracks. In a way, it demonstrates what we plan to do with ABBA Voyage in 2022. There, we will have a live band playing, but all vocals will be from the old recording,” Ulvaeus said.

“Just a Notion is a ridiculously happy song and hopefully it will cheer you up in these dark times!”

The band surprised fans with the announcement of a whole new album of material back in September.

They also launched a groundbreaking new performance which will see digital versions of the band created through motion capture, taking to the stage in a specially built London venue.

The new album is scheduled for release on 5th November.

Take a listen to the song.

