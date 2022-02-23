ABBA star Bjorn Ulvaeus announces split from wife after 41 years

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

ABBA star Bjorn Ulvaeus has announced he’s split from wife Lena Källersjö after 41 years of marriage. The couple say they will divorce but remain close friends.

“After many fine and eventful years, we have decided to divorce. We remain close and good friends and will continue to celebrate our grandchildren’s birthdays and other family celebrations together.” the couple said in a statement.

The couple wed in 1981 shortly after Ulvaeus divorced from his first wife and bandmate Agnetha Fältskog. Ulvaeus has previously commented on the couple’s lightening romance saying he met the music journalist shortly after his 1980 split from Fältskog and married less than a year later.

The couple have two adult children, while Ulvaeus also has two children from his first marriage.

Last year ABBA surprised fans by releasing their first album in nearly 40 years and announced plans for a new live digital presentation of the show that’s due to open in London.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.