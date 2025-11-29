Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Abiola disappears from the Big Brother house

Culture

Fans of television show Big Brother are wondering what happened to housemate Abiola Oreyomi who it appears has left the Big Brother house.

Abiola, who describes herself as as “fat, blak, lesbian’, appeared on Friday night’s episode of the show but viewers watching the live stream of the show have noticed that she’s no longer in the house and her bed has also been removed.

- Advertisement -

On Friday the live stream focused on shots of the fish tank and the washing machines and later when it returned to footage of the housemates whenever conversation looked like it was turning to discussions about ‘Abs’ the audio was muted.

Abiola was nominated for eviction this week but Head Housemate Allana used her powers to save her being on the chopping block, which threw Holly and Connor into the firing line.

She has been a fan favourite on the revived show, but housemates have moaned about her spending most of her time napping. The perennial late-riser fills her days with snoozes and catnaps, and could often be seen dozing off in the middle of other housemates heated confrontations.

Representatives for the show have said Sunday nights episode will explain what is going on and the latest promos for the show suggest a ‘walkout’ by a housemate.

The show has been a huge rating success for Network 10 who regained the rights to the format after it’s had stints on both Channel Nine and Seven in recent years. They returned the show to a live format, brought back the live stream and increased audience interactions.

Executives might be regretting their decision to have a significantly shorter season. The whole shebang finishes up next weekend, so expect a rapid succession of evictions over the next week to whittle down the numbers.

Catch this week’s eviction episode this Sunday at 7pm.

Latest

Community

Louise Pratt to be celebrated at Pride Parade

0
Rainbow Labor will celebrate Pratt's 25 years in state and federal parliament.
News

OPINION | Pride offers strength to survive in the face of rising hate

0
OUTinPerth editor Leigh Andrew Hill reflects on this year's PrideFEST theme under a cloud of rising anti-LGBTQ+ hate.
History

On This Gay Day | Rita Mae Brown was born

0
Brown is best known for her coming-of-age autobiographical novel 'Rubyfruit Jungle' which was released in 1973.
Culture

Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company plan big bold stories for 2026

0
The Indigenous focused theatre company has revealed their 2026 program.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Louise Pratt to be celebrated at Pride Parade

0
Rainbow Labor will celebrate Pratt's 25 years in state and federal parliament.
News

OPINION | Pride offers strength to survive in the face of rising hate

0
OUTinPerth editor Leigh Andrew Hill reflects on this year's PrideFEST theme under a cloud of rising anti-LGBTQ+ hate.
History

On This Gay Day | Rita Mae Brown was born

0
Brown is best known for her coming-of-age autobiographical novel 'Rubyfruit Jungle' which was released in 1973.
Culture

Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company plan big bold stories for 2026

0
The Indigenous focused theatre company has revealed their 2026 program.
Culture

Black Swan ends the year on a high with ‘Carol’

0
Sally-Anne Upton and Mark Storen shine in this tale of festive cheer and serious issues.

Louise Pratt to be celebrated at Pride Parade

Graeme Watson -
Rainbow Labor will celebrate Pratt's 25 years in state and federal parliament.
Read more

OPINION | Pride offers strength to survive in the face of rising hate

Leigh Andrew Hill -
OUTinPerth editor Leigh Andrew Hill reflects on this year's PrideFEST theme under a cloud of rising anti-LGBTQ+ hate.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Rita Mae Brown was born

OUTinPerth -
Brown is best known for her coming-of-age autobiographical novel 'Rubyfruit Jungle' which was released in 1973.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture