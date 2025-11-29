Abiola disappears from the Big Brother house

Fans of television show Big Brother are wondering what happened to housemate Abiola Oreyomi who it appears has left the Big Brother house.

Abiola, who describes herself as as “fat, blak, lesbian’, appeared on Friday night’s episode of the show but viewers watching the live stream of the show have noticed that she’s no longer in the house and her bed has also been removed.

On Friday the live stream focused on shots of the fish tank and the washing machines and later when it returned to footage of the housemates whenever conversation looked like it was turning to discussions about ‘Abs’ the audio was muted.

Abiola was nominated for eviction this week but Head Housemate Allana used her powers to save her being on the chopping block, which threw Holly and Connor into the firing line.

She has been a fan favourite on the revived show, but housemates have moaned about her spending most of her time napping. The perennial late-riser fills her days with snoozes and catnaps, and could often be seen dozing off in the middle of other housemates heated confrontations.

Representatives for the show have said Sunday nights episode will explain what is going on and the latest promos for the show suggest a ‘walkout’ by a housemate.

The show has been a huge rating success for Network 10 who regained the rights to the format after it’s had stints on both Channel Nine and Seven in recent years. They returned the show to a live format, brought back the live stream and increased audience interactions.

Executives might be regretting their decision to have a significantly shorter season. The whole shebang finishes up next weekend, so expect a rapid succession of evictions over the next week to whittle down the numbers.

Catch this week’s eviction episode this Sunday at 7pm.