Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Acclaimed American author Tom Robbins dies aged 92

Culture

Tom Robbins, the acclaimed author who found acclaim with his novel Even Cowgirls Get the Blues has died aged 92.

He passed away in his hometown of La Conner, Washington. His death was announced by his son Fleetwood, but no cause was given.

- Advertisement -

Robbins debut novel Another Roadside Attraction came out in 1971, but his second novel 1976’s Even Cowgirls Get the Blues is his best-known work.

Trom Robbins.

The book is remembered for its quirky characters. It follows the adventures of Sissy Hankshaw, a woman with unusually large thumbs who hitchhikes across the USA. Along the way she meets many odd and interesting people including Bonanza Jellybean, a sexually open cowgirl. The novel explored themes of feminism, free love and political rebellion.

Director Gus Van Sant made a film adaptation of the book in 1993, the follow up to his acclaimed film My Own Private Idaho. The film featured Uma Thurman, River Phoenix, Keanu Reeves, John Hurt, Lorraine Braco, Angie Dickinson and Karate Kid star Noriyuki “Pat” Morita.

k.d. Lang created the soundtrack for the film and featured the hits Just Keep Me Movin’ and Lifted by Love. The soundtrack was hugely popular in Australia where it achieved platinum sales.

Robbins would go on to publish several additional novels including Still Life with Woodpecker (1980), Jitterbug Perfume (1984), Skinny Legs and All (1990), Half Asleep in Frog Pajamas (1994) iFierce INvalids Home from Hot Climates (2000), and Villa Incognitio (2003).

The author had a cult following who loved his works and he has been described as one of the most important writers of the 20th century. His absurdist comedy works sat alongside writers including Richard Brautigan, Kurt Vonnegut and Carlos Castaneda.

Robbins wrote all his works longhand and was known to spend hours focussing on just a single sentence. He rarely left his tug-boat town north of Seattle.

In 2014 he published Tibetan Peach Pie: A True Account of an Imaginative Life, which he described as an un-memoir.

Latest

News

Leading LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner David Polson has died

0
Polson is remembered for his decades of advocacy for people living with HIV.
News

HIV organisations call for repeal of mandatory disease testing

0
A report from the NSW Ombudsman questions why the laws exist.
Culture

‘Queer’ is a showcase for Daniel Craig’s acting prowess

0
The new film from Luca Guadagnino is an adaptation of the William Burroughs novel.
Culture

Danielle Spencer has a new video just in time for her Mardi Gras debut

0
It's her first music video in 14 years, and a taste of her forthcoming album.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Leading LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner David Polson has died

0
Polson is remembered for his decades of advocacy for people living with HIV.
News

HIV organisations call for repeal of mandatory disease testing

0
A report from the NSW Ombudsman questions why the laws exist.
Culture

‘Queer’ is a showcase for Daniel Craig’s acting prowess

0
The new film from Luca Guadagnino is an adaptation of the William Burroughs novel.
Culture

Danielle Spencer has a new video just in time for her Mardi Gras debut

0
It's her first music video in 14 years, and a taste of her forthcoming album.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out.

0
New tunes from Jude York, Elton John and Bradi Carlisle, Sparks, Florrie and Olly Alexander.

Leading LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner David Polson has died

OUTinPerth -
Polson is remembered for his decades of advocacy for people living with HIV.
Read more

HIV organisations call for repeal of mandatory disease testing

Graeme Watson -
A report from the NSW Ombudsman questions why the laws exist.
Read more

‘Queer’ is a showcase for Daniel Craig’s acting prowess

Graeme Watson -
The new film from Luca Guadagnino is an adaptation of the William Burroughs novel.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture