ACON launch online COVID-19 information portal for LGBTIQ+ folks

NSW’s peak LGBTIQ+ health organisation ACON have launched a new online portal for COVID-19 information relevant to LGBTIQ+ communities.

The digital hub provides resources and links for relevant and up-to-date information regarding the pandemic for LGBTIQ+ folks and people living with HIV, with categories covering sex, PrEP, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, mental health, alcohol and drug support and more.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill says the organisation knows there is a lot of information out there, and it can be confusing to know what is timely and what is evidence-based.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our communities to access information relevant to them, at a central destination,” Parkhill said.

“This online portal brings together all the critical information our communities need to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing during these uncertain times.”

“It is dynamic and will be updated daily, and regularly.

“Importantly, it provides information for people who need to know what LGBTQ specific services are available and where and how they can access them.

“During these challenging times, it is most important that we remain informed, keep positive and stay safe,” Parkhill said.

“We know how to look after ourselves and each other, and now is an important time for that.”

View ACON’s online COVID-19 portal on the ACON website at acon.org.au/covid19

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.