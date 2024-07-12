Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Actor and fashion icon Julia Fox shares she is a lesbian

Celebrity

Uncut Gems star and viral it-girl Julia Fox has revealed she is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community on social media.

Fox shared her sexuality in a stitched TikTok with creator Gracin (@emgwaciegawgie), whose viral clip jokes “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man!'”

- Advertisement -

In her reply, Fox says “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again.”

Fox has been featured heavily in the spotlight since her breakout role in the film Uncut Gems, whether it was for her unique pronounciation of the film’s title, or her bold and striking fashion choices at A-list events around the world.

Most recently, Fox was immortalised in Charli XCX’s new track and video 360, with the British hyperpop star singing “I’m everywhere, I’m so Julia” in reference to Fox’s near omnipresence in the media.

The creator of the original viral TikTok has shared her excitement that she could be part of this moment.

“I guess i just facilitated julia fox coming out, IM SO JULIAAAAAAA,” Gracin posted to Instagram.

Image: Julia Fox at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards held in Santa Monica, USA on March 6, 2022. (Shutterstock).

Latest

Culture

Dead Inside! Bianca Del Rio announces new world tour

0
RuPaul's Drag Race season six winner Bianca Del Rio is bringing her all-new comedy tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2025.
Culture

Applications now open for Queer Screen Pitch Off 2024

0
Aspiring LGBTIQA+ filmmakers are invited to participate in the annual Queer Screen Pitch Off!
History

On This Gay Day | ‘Hello Dolly’ actor Danny Lockin was born

0
Danny Lockin was violently murdered in 1977.
Culture

Revisit ‘Kids’ at the Revelation Perth International Film Festival

0
When Larry Clark’s Kids was released in 1995 it was surrounded...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Dead Inside! Bianca Del Rio announces new world tour

0
RuPaul's Drag Race season six winner Bianca Del Rio is bringing her all-new comedy tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2025.
Culture

Applications now open for Queer Screen Pitch Off 2024

0
Aspiring LGBTIQA+ filmmakers are invited to participate in the annual Queer Screen Pitch Off!
History

On This Gay Day | ‘Hello Dolly’ actor Danny Lockin was born

0
Danny Lockin was violently murdered in 1977.
Culture

Revisit ‘Kids’ at the Revelation Perth International Film Festival

0
When Larry Clark’s Kids was released in 1995 it was surrounded...
Culture

Rumour debunked: Troye Sivan is not performing at PrideFEST

0
Fans have shared their dismay that the singer's tour is not coming to Perth.

Dead Inside! Bianca Del Rio announces new world tour

Leigh Andrew Hill -
RuPaul's Drag Race season six winner Bianca Del Rio is bringing her all-new comedy tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2025.
Read more

Applications now open for Queer Screen Pitch Off 2024

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Aspiring LGBTIQA+ filmmakers are invited to participate in the annual Queer Screen Pitch Off!
Read more

On This Gay Day | ‘Hello Dolly’ actor Danny Lockin was born

Graeme Watson -
Danny Lockin was violently murdered in 1977.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture