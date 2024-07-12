Actor and fashion icon Julia Fox shares she is a lesbian

Uncut Gems star and viral it-girl Julia Fox has revealed she is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community on social media.

Fox shared her sexuality in a stitched TikTok with creator Gracin (@emgwaciegawgie), whose viral clip jokes “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man!'”

In her reply, Fox says “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again.”

Fox has been featured heavily in the spotlight since her breakout role in the film Uncut Gems, whether it was for her unique pronounciation of the film’s title, or her bold and striking fashion choices at A-list events around the world.

Most recently, Fox was immortalised in Charli XCX’s new track and video 360, with the British hyperpop star singing “I’m everywhere, I’m so Julia” in reference to Fox’s near omnipresence in the media.

The creator of the original viral TikTok has shared her excitement that she could be part of this moment.

“I guess i just facilitated julia fox coming out, IM SO JULIAAAAAAA,” Gracin posted to Instagram.

Image: Julia Fox at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards held in Santa Monica, USA on March 6, 2022. (Shutterstock).