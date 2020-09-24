Actor François Arnaud comes out as bisexual during Bi Week

Canadian actor François Arnaud has revealed he is bisexual, sharing with his fans on social media this Bi+ Visibility Day.

The actor who has appeared in Schitt’s Creek, UnREAL and The Borgias says he’s always considered himself bisexual.

“Last week, I was chatting with work friends, and as I brought up a trip I’d taken with an ex-girlfriend, I asked myself for the ten-thousandth time how to tell such a story without making it seem like that was the whole story of me,” Arnaud posted to his Instagram story.

Arnaud said he’s sure many bisexual men feel the same as he does, sharing that in the past he let other people’s assumptions of his sexuality go unchecked.

“Perhaps out of fear of oversharing. Under the guise of privacy, maybe. Probably because ‘masculinity’ is a most fragile currency, ready to nose-dive at the first sign of vulnerability or difference.”

“Without a doubt because of stigmas of indecisiveness, infidelity, deception and trendiness are still clinging to bisexuality. But here’s the thing. Silence has the perverse effect of perpetuating those stereotypes, making bi guys invisible, and leading people to doubt that we even exist.”

“No wonder it’s still a chore to acknowledge bisexuality without getting into lengthy explanations.”

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.