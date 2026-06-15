New round of LGBTIQA+ inclusion grants awarded

Minister for Youth Hannah Beazley has announced another round of LGBTIQA+ inclusion grants, which will fund four projects across Western Australia aimed at educating, inspiring and raising awareness of LGBTIQA+ issues within local communities.

The four successful initiatives come from Kimberley Blak Pride, Perth Pride Shed, Palmerston Legal and Pride in Swan. To receive funding, the organisations were required to demonstrate how their projects aligned with the government’s LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy, released in 2025.

- Advertisement -

“I am proud to be awarding these grants to organisations that are committed to advocating for and promoting LGBTIQA+ inclusion throughout Western Australia,” Minister Beazley said.

“From providing safe community spaces for LGBTIQA+ people to connect through shared interests, to building engagement and capability in regional areas, these organisations are playing their part in creating a safer and more inclusive WA.”

“As a long-standing ally, I’m pleased to be announcing these successful applicants during Pride Month, observed throughout June internationally, celebrating LGBTIQA+ inclusion, history and advocacy,” she said.

This marks the second round of grants. Last month, the government awarded Tier 1 Inclusion Grants on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), delivering more than 150,000 dollars to 17 organisations across the state. The new round focuses on Tier 2 projects, with each receiving funding of around 25,000 dollars.

The four funded projects cover a range of initiatives.

Kimberley Blak Pride will deliver the Kimberley SBLGBTIQA+ Plan project, building on the 2025 SBLGBTIQA+ Roadshow. Regional pride groups from Kununurra to Broome will collaborate to develop a five-year plan to strengthen advocacy and set investment priorities specific to the Kimberley.

Perth Pride Shed will progress its initiative to create an intergenerational workshop for the LGBTIQA+SB community and its allies, aiming to reduce isolation and suicidality through connection, creativity and a sense of belonging.

Palmerston Legal will deliver the ‘Safe to Be, Safe to Ask: Inclusive Rights Education and Awareness Project’, a co-designed, lived experience-led and expert-informed programme supporting people with disability to better understand the gender spectrum and LGBTIQA+ inclusion.

Pride in Swan will use its funding to deliver the ‘Living the Rainbow: Creating Space for Every Colour to Shine’ project, which will celebrate diversity and support LGBTIQA+ people of colour, particularly first-generation migrants.