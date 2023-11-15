Actor Lukas Gage and husband Chris Appleton end marriage

Actor Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist husband Chris Appleton have announced their marriage is over just six months after they headed down the aisle.

Gage is best known for appearing in the first season of the popular television series The White Lotus, and he also co-wrote and stars in the upcoming film Down Low.

The celebrity couple were wed in April with Kim Kardashian, one of Appleton’s famous clients serving as their celebrant. Their wedding featured in a recent episode of her reality television show. Shania Twain serenaded the couple at their wedding.

According to celebrity website TMZ on 10th November Appleton filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. In the legal documents it was noted the couple had a pre-nuptial agreement that had come into effect.

Neither Lukas Gage nor Chris Appleton have made any public comment on their split.

