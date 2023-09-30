Zachary Quinto and Lukas Gage are on the ‘Down Low’

Zachary Quinto and Lukas Gage are teaming up for the new dark comedy film Down Low.

The film was written by Gage and Phoebe Fisher, who has also written for the popular TV series Euphoria. The film had its world premiere earlier this year at the SXSW Festival. It’s being released on 10th October.

Quinto plays Gary, a recently divorced man who has a sexual awakening when Cameron, his masseur, gives him a ‘happy ending’.

When Cameron learns how inexperienced middle-aged Gary is, he becomes determined to deliver a crash course in unapologetic queer life. Cameron’s agenda of hookup apps and gay nomenclature quickly causes the day to take several riotously obscure turns as the pair endure a nosy, pill-popping neighbor, a dark web intruder, and more in a hilarious evening of consequences and confrontation.

Gage has previously appeared in Euphoria, You and the first season of The White Lotus. Quinto first shot to fame in the TV series Heroes before becoming Mr Spock in the revamped Star Trek films. The cast also includes Simon Rex, Audra McDonald and Judith Light.

Watch the trailer.

