Actor Tim Pocock will share his conversion therapy experience in new memoir

Actor Tim Pocock has found success on television in shows like Dance Academy and Home and Away as well as appearing in the feature film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

in 2023 Pocock came out publicly as gay during an interview with the ABC program Four Corners in which he spoke about his experiences with the Catholic organisation Opus Dei, his school Redfield College, and his exposure to conversion therapy practices.

Now Pocock is set to share much more of his life story in his new memoir The Truth Will Set Your Free.

Tim Pocock at the Industry Screening of ‘X-Men Origins Wolverine’. Grauman’s Chinese Theater, Hollywood, CA. 04-28-09.

In the book Pocock describes the constant monitoring and manipulation he experienced at the hands of Opus Dei and something that left him completely unprepared for the real world, and unable to be himself, and ashamed of who he was.

In an extract from the book Pocock reflects back on his time on the red carpet for big movies premieres and shares he suffered from imposter syndrome.

“I look back at the photos and cringe-inducing interviews from the red carpet, and all I see is a lost little deer in the headlights” he writes.

“I was a fish out of water and, despite trying to fake it till I made it, I was an impostor.”

He says mentally he treated the awareness that he was gay, as being akin to being a murderer.

“I carried the guilt of someone who had committed a heinous crime, like murder, and lived under the constant torment of what my deserved punishment would be. Yet I was no murderer. What I was, in fact, was gay.” he shares.

He also outlines that he experienced homophobic bullying at his school from when he was just nine years old.

His schools motto was Veritas Liberabit Vos, which translates to The Truth Will Set You Free, something he’s used as the title for his book.

The Truth Will Set You Free will be released on June 25th from Hachette.