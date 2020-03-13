After a year behind bars Chelsea Manning has been released

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Whistleblower Chelsea Manning will be released from custody after a judge declared her testimony was no longer needed in a Grand Jury investigation.

Manning, a former intelligence analyst, stole hundreds of thousands of classified documents from the US military and leaked them to Wikileaks.

She was asked to testify before a Grand Jury looking into crimes allegedly committed by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Manning refused to give testimony claiming that she had already shared her knowledge in a previous trial. Her reluctance to cooperate saw the judge declare her in contempt

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.

of court and she’s spent most of the last 12 months behind bars.

Manning had already served years in prison, following a court martial she was originally sentenced to 35 years in prison. Manning was released from prison in 2017, having served 7 years. President Barack Obama commuted the majority of her sentence. While in prison Manning underwent gender transition.

US district judge Anthony Trenga wrote: “Ms Manning’s appearance before the Grand Jury is no longer needed, in light of which her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose… is hereby ordered that Chelsea Manning be, and she hereby is, immediately released from the custody of the Attorney General.”

Her release follows the revelation that she had recently attempted suicide while in prison.

OIP Staff