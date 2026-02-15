After acclaimed shows in Melbourne and Sydney – Meow Meow heads to Perth

As part of the Perth Festival Black Swan State Theatre Company will present Meow Meow’s The Red Shoes at His Majesty’s Theatre, for a strictly limited season from Thursday 26 February to Sunday 1 March.

Having wowed audiences from New York’s Carnegie Hall to concert halls across the globe, the world-renowned performer behind Meow Meow’s Little Match Girl and Meow Meow’s Little Mermaid now urgently remedies The Red Shoes.

- Advertisement -

This fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen brutally punished its covetous protagonist with an ever-dancing curse that propelled her far from heaven’s gates. When a young orphan girl wears red shoes to church, she is cursed to keep dancing forever in the gleaming footwear.

In this wildly imaginative re-envisioning of Andersen’s dark fairytale, Meow Meow asks: What if she could never start dancing at all? Can we save her? Can we save the world all while remembering why we love to dance in the first place?

Meow Meow photographed by Karl Giant.

Directed by Black Swan Theatre Company Artistic Director Kate Champion this musical celebration features musical chanteuse Meow Meow, alongside, Kanen Breen (Opera Australia’s The Marriage of Figaro, Baz Luhrmann’s La Bohème on Broadway), Mark Jones (Bell Shakespeare’s The School for Wives) and Dan Witton (Meow Meow at Carnegie Hall, State Theatre Co’s The Tempest).

“Sensuously articulate and creatively comic, Meow Meow has the unique ability to seduce your brain while she reinvigorates your soul, turning tears of laughter into tender recognitions,” Kate Champion, Artistic Director of Black Swan said of the show.