After six years, The Real Housewives of Sydney are returning

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

The Real Housewives of Sydney is returning for a second series, but after a six-year-break only two of the original cast members remain.

The series which left us pondering if we are a puddle or a lake, is set to return to our screen but fans are wondering if it’ll be worth watching without some of the biggest personalities from the first series.

Original housewife Nicole O’Neil posted a picture of the new crew to her Instagram and shared her excitement about the upcoming series. Also making a return is Krissy Marsh who will forever be remembered as being labeled as Chewbacca by former castmate Lisa Oldfield.

Sadly, the tart tongued Oldfield is no longer in the cast, and neither is ethereal Athena X Lavendi, Victoria Rees, Matty Samaei or pop star actor Mellissa Tkautz.

In their place viewers will get to meet Sally Obermeder, Terry Biviano, Caroline Gaultier, Victoria Montano and Kate Adams.

Here’s a quick run down of who’s who.

Terry Biviano is a shoe deisgner who is married to NRL star Anthony Minichiello.

Dr Kate Adams is the owner of Bondi Vet Hospital, while also serving on the board a medical cannabis company and running an online gift and card business.

Caroline Gaultier is described as one of Sydney’s biggest party girls, she now calls Bondi home after living in Prague and Tokyo.

Victoria Montano is a stylist, show jumper, wife, mother and the creator of a luxury sportwear brand.

Sally Obermeder is one of the more recognisable faces in the cast, she previously hosted Chanel Seven’s The Daily Edition. She’s gone on to be the co-owner of wellness brand Swiish and work as an advocate for breast cancer awareness.

While Australia’s Real Housewives of Melbourne ran for five series, the Sydney version just had a single outing. The original show The Real Housewives of Orange Country has run for 17 seasons.

The show will be airing on Foxtel but no broadcast date has been announced yet.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.