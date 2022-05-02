Alan Carr to tour Australia with a brand-new show ‘Regional Trinket’

Alan Carr is set to tour Australia with his brand new stand-up show Regional Trinket. The comedian will make his way around the country in November and December this year.

From the exhilarating high of his star-studded wedding day to the low of lockdown stuck on a farm, a lot has changed since Alan’s last Australian tour in 2016, including Alan. Nowadays, it’s all about finding happiness and joy in the small things.

Alan’s certainly been on a ride of life’s rollercoaster in recent years. He announced his separation from his husband earlier this year, ending their 13 year relationship. While his personal life has been challenging, his professional world has been filled with successes.

Since ending his long running show Chatty Man, he’s joined the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and been hosting competition show Interior Design Masters and running a popular podcast.

Carr has only toured Australia once before, and that show ended up becoming a best selling DVD. Tickets for this tour are sure to sell out quickly when they go on sale on Monday 9th May.

Alan Carr’s Regional Trinket Tour will kick off in Melbourne on Tuesday 29th November, before heading to Queensland 30th November, Canberra 2nd December, Sydney 4th December, Adelaide 5th December, and a final show in Perth on 8th December at the Riverside Theatre.

Take a listen to our 2016 chat with Alan Carr.

