Alan Cumming chats from hotel quarantine with paparazzi lurking

Alan Cumming is the Artistic Director of this year’s Adelaide Cabaret Festival and he’ll being taking his own show Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age around the country.

Graeme Watson caught up with the acclaimed actor, cabaret performer and writer while he was quarantined in an Adelaide Hotel and being stalked by the paparazzi.

In this wide ranging interview they talk about the upcoming festival, ageing, learning choreography from Liza Minnelli, making career choices, upcoming TV series Schmigadoon, and why we haven’t seen Alan’s character Eli Gold from The Good Wife making an appearance on spin-off show The Good Fight.

After delivering the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Alan is set to crisscross the country with his own show Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age.

Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age will be at the Riverside Theatre on Friday 9th July 2021, get tickets now.

Graeme Watson

