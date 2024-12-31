Alan Hollinghurst knighted in New Year’s Honours

Author Alan Hollinghurst has welcomed the news that he’s been knighted in the King’s New Year’s Day Honours.

Hollinghurst won the Booker Prize for his 2004 novel In the Line of Beauty. It was the first time a gay themed worked won the prize. The story was later adapted into a television series.

Hollinghurst has written many novels including The Swimming Pool Library, The Folding Star, The Spell, The Stranger’s Child, The Sparsholt Affair, and Our Evenings. He’s also authored short setories collections of poetry.

Speaking to the PA News Agency Hollinghurst said he was delighted to receive the honour.

“I’m delighted and deeply touched to be given this quite unexpected honour for doing something I have always loved doing: making up stories about the world I’ve inherited and tried to play my part in.” he said.

The author said he took the award as encouragement to keep going.

Many of Hollinghurst’s works deal with themes of being gay and Britain’s class system.