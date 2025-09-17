Search
Alan Jones facing more indecent assault charges

News

Broadcaster Alan Jones is set to return to court on Thursday to face a raft of indecent assault charges, but prosecutors have added even more charges to their case.

Jones was previously accused of sexually touching 11 victims, the youngest of whom was 17 at the time of the alleged offence.

Now prosecutors have added nine ore offences to the case, bringing the total number of charges to 44. Jones has previously declared that he will fight all the charges and clear his name describing them as “all either baseless or they distort the truth.”

Broadcaster Alan Jones.

The alleged offences span over two decades when Jones was the king of Sydney talkback radio.

The now 84-year-old broadcaster ruled Sydney’s airwaves for four decades before moving to a role at Sky News and later online broadcaster ADT.

Allegations about Jones being involved in decades of alleged inappropriate behaviour were first reported in the Nine newspapers. In December 2023 Jones denied there were any truth to the multiple allegations.

Lawyers representing the broadcaster said allegations outlined in The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald were not true and defamatory.

