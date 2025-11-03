Alan Joyce to be keynote speaker at the 2025 Crown Pride Luncheon

Former QANTAS CEO Alan Joyce will be the featured speaker at this year’s Pride Luncheon at Crown in Perth.

The annual event has become a staple of Perth’s annual Pride celebrations brining together the business world, political leaders and community groups.

Alan Joyce was the CEO of QANTAS and a prominent voice in the business world advocating for marriage equality.

In previous years a wide range of speakers have appeared at the event including Magda Szubanski, Julie Bishop, Stephen Dawson, Narelda Jacobs and AFL legend Danni Laidley.

The luncheon takes place at the Crown Grand Ballroom on Friday 21st November and features a range of speakers and entertainment, tickets are on sale now.