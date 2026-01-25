Albanese government completes election commitment to support LGBTIQA+ media

The Albanese Government has delivered on its $78,000 election commitment to support LGBTIQA+ news outlets.

Digital publishers QNews in Brisbane, OUTinPerth and the Star Observer in Sydney – some of Australia’s largest publications for LGBTIQA+ communities – have each received $26,000 to continue to develop unique stories that inform and connect communities around Australia.

The funding was provided through the LGBTIQA+ Community Connection Program to deliver on the government’s election commitment to support community connection, participation and empowerment by lifting up LGBTIQA+ media and voices.

It follows a $250,000 election commitment delivered for JOY Media in Melbourne, Australia’s first and only LGBTIQA+ community radio station.

Communications Minister Annika Wells.

Minister for Communications, Anika Wells said it was essential to support media diversity in Australia.

“We are committed to fostering a diverse media landscape across Australia, by supporting community-based outlets to bring people together through stories and voices they can relate to.

“More than $320,000 has been invested through the LGBTIQA+ Community Connection which will help empower independent publishers to continue to celebrate and showcase our diverse and vibrant communities.” Minister Wells said.

Member for Perth Patrick Gorman.

Member for Perth Patrick Gorman praised the work undertaken by OUTinPerth.

“I back publications that shine a light on proud Perth stories.

“OUTinPerth has long been a harbour for diversity and inclusion, fostering connection, understanding and belonging across the Perth electorate while amplifying the voices of those in the LGBTIQA+ community.

“I am proud to deliver our $26,000 commitment to support the OUTinPerth publication, continuing its great service to our community.” Gorman said.

OUTinPerth was established in 2002 to be a voice for Perth’s local LGBTIQA+ community, and over the decades has moved with the times from being a newspaper, to a glossy magazine, and now a fully digital offering.

Co-owner and co-editor of OUTinPerth Graeme Watson said readers could be assured that the government funding would not have any influence on the editorial content of the publication, bit would certainly help pay some of the bills of running a seven-day-a-week news outlet.

“We’ve had a strong mission statement that has served us well since 2011, that defines our role and the focus of the news stories we generate.”

Watson worked with team members to create the mission statement when he was appointed as the publication’s editor. Over the weekend he marked his 15th anniversary of being in the role.

In 2016 alongside business partner Leigh Andrew Hill he formed Speirins Media Pty Ltd and the pair became owners of OUTinPerth, sharing editorial duties.

Leigh Andrew Hill and Graeme Watson.

Reflecting on 15 years of creating stories for OUTinPerth, Graeme Watson described it as an ever-changing landscape.

“In the last decade and a half the types of stories we’re sharing have changed dramatically.” he said. “When I first joined OUTinPerth there was a big movement, not just in Australia but around the globe, for marriage equality.

“Despite that major advancement in Australia, today, sadly, we’re publishing more stories about people’s rights being under threat, and incidents where members of the LGBTIQA+ communities are felling unsafe.

“At the same time, we’re sharing more and more stories about members of our communities making great achievements, creating amazing works of arts, and breaking barriers in many different fields.

Asked about the highlights of 15 years as an editor and journalist at OUTinPerth, he said there were far too many to list, but nominated chats with Martha Wash, Patricia Quinn and Tori Amos as three highlights.

OUTinPerth’s audience has grown considerably in recent years, and today the news published at OUTinPerth serves not only people in Western Australia, but a strong national and global audience too.

With the media industry undergoing a major upheaval Watson says there’s no way a publication could survive on advertising revenue alone.

“Government funding, business sponsorship, partnerships and reader support are all parts of the mix in covering costs to make a publication that is diverse, fast, responsive and working on many different delivery platforms.” Graeme Watson said.

The co-editor also noted that both he and Leigh Andrew Hill are open to feedback about the coverage in OUTinPerth, often speaking to readers at events, answering correspondence and taking calls.

“We’re probably the most contactable journalists in Perth”, Watson said to concerns the government funding might sway their objectivity.