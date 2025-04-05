Labor pledge $250,000 funding to JOY Media

A re-elected Albanese Labor Government will deliver $250,000 to support JOY Radio – the nation’s first and only LGBTIQA+ community radio station.

Based out of Melbourne, JOY Radio is an essential voice for LGBTIQA+ Australians and has been connecting and empowering the community for over 30 years. The station broadcasts on the FM band in Melbourne but also streams online.

Announcing the funding this morning Josh Burns, the member for Macnamara, said the community radio station provided an important service.

“Right in the heart of Macnamara in our beautiful Victorian Pride Centre, JOY Media is a powerful voice and platform for the LGBTIQA+ community.

“I have seen firsthand how important JOY is to our local community, and this funding will mean LGBTIQA+ Australians, and their allies can engage and connect with JOY’s content.” Burns said.

“JOY Media is celebration of diversity, inclusion and connection, and I am proud to support the hardworking staff and volunteers who are dedicated to uplifting their community”

This newly promised funding, which complements financial support from the Victorian Government, will help JOY Media and its volunteers continue to serve, inform and connect the LGBTIQA+ community across the country, with daily content over its broadcast FM and DAB+ radio, website, podcasts and social media platforms.

Ged Kearney, the member for Cooper, also praised the work of the community broadcaster.

“Cooper’s LGBTIQA+ community holds a special place in their hearts for Joy – as do I. This funding for JOY Radio will foster community connections within and across LGBTIQA+ communities, which is crucial to building the health literacy of and about LGBTIQA+ people.

“Media outlets like JOY Media help amplify activities and safe places, to reduce social isolation, promote healthy lifestyles and foster peer support.” Kearney said.

Making the announcement Labor highlighted their track record on support for LGBTIQA+ Australians citing support for World Pride in 2023, adding additional questions to the 2026 census, funding Sydney’s Qtopia museum, and the protections offered under the recently passed Hate Crimes Bill.