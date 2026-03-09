Former NSW MP Rory Amon found not guilty on most charges of sexual assault

The jury hearing the case of former New South Wales MP Rory Amon has found him not guilty of the majority of charges brought against him for child sex offences, and have delivered a hung verdict on two remaining charges.

The case evolves around accusations the former Liberal MP met a 13-year-old child on dating apps and then allegedly met him several times for sexual activity.

During the trial Amon agreed that he had communicated with the youth and then met him and engaged in sexual activity. He denied knowing the child was only 13-years-old and said that the victim had portrayed himself as being 17 years old at the time of the encounter.

Both the youth and Amon gave testimony during the trial delivering differing account of what had occurred. The victim said he had told Amon he was 15 years of age during the encounter, and alleged they had met on two occasions in a car park toilet. The youth also said he believed Amon to be 17 years of age at the time.

Amon said the youth had only ever claimed to be 17 years of age, and he had no reason to doubt the claim. He also stated that they pair had only met on one occasion. He also denied that he’d ever described his own age as being anything other than the 27 years he was at the time.

Jurors returned unanimous verdicts of not guilty on eight charges stemming from the alleged second meeting. The jury has remained deadlocked on of the remaining charges of indecent assault of a person under 16 and having sexual intercourse with a person aged 10 to 14 — which related to their first meeting.

The New South Wales Office of Public Prosecutions will now have to decide if they want to re-try to remaining two charges with a new trial. Amon remains on bail over the undecided charges, and did not speak to reporters as he left court today.

The pair had met in 2017 when Amon was working for federal Liberal MP Jason Falinski. He later became a local councilor before making the move into state politics and becoming the NSW Shadow Minister for Youth, Housing, and Planning and Public Spaces.

Anyone needing support can contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service 1800 211 028, Lifeline 13 11 14, Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800.