Albany community waits to see if controversial Liberal Tom Brough is their new MP

Most seats in the state election have been declared within a few hours of polls closing, but one seat that looks to go down to the wire is Albany where controversial Liberal candidate Tom Brough is currently projected to be in a leading position.

Brough, an emergency medicine doctor who sits on the City of Albany Council, has previously claimed that the LGBTIQA+ communities welcome “minor attracted people” in their ranks.

He also drew headlines during the campaign when he announced if elected, he’d like to see a review of the state’s abortion laws. A statement that left leader Libby Mettam clamoring to explain that it wasn’t the party’s policy.

He’s hoping to unseat Labor’s Rebecca Stephens having campaigned on a platform of family values, support for the live sheep trade, cutting red tape in the building trade, and investment in local healthcare.

Tom Brough and Rebecca Stephens (Digital Compositing).

As votes were counted on Saturday night it was clear that Stephens had attracted the most primary votes, attracting around 30% of the count.

The National’s Scott Leary had 22% of primary votes, and Brough was coming in a close third with 21 per cent.

It’s anticipated that once preferences are counted Labor will lose the seat, but whether the preferences flow to the Liberal or the National candidate is currently unclear.

Albany is one of eight seats where the winner is yet to be declared.

In Fremantle independent Kater Hulett has had an impressive showing and may unseat Simone McGurk the Minister for Training and Workforce Development, Industrial Relations and Water.

The Labor party is likely to retain Collie-Preston where Liberal Matt Sharp was challenging incumbent Jodie Hanns.

The Nationals’ Kirrilee Warr appeared to have picked up the regional seat of Geraldton from Labor’s Lara Dalton. It was a crowded field with the Liberal candidate Tim Milnes, and former Mayor Shane van Styn -who stood as an independent – all attracting support.

Labor is on track to track to hold the seat of Pilbara and has claimed the seat of Kimberly in the north of the state where the Liberal candidate Darren Spackman has been disendorsed.

The southwest seat of Murray Wellingtom is also too close to call with Labor’s Robyn Clarke staring down a challenge from the Liberals David Bolt.