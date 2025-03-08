Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Albany community waits to see if controversial Liberal Tom Brough is their new MP

News

Most seats in the state election have been declared within a few hours of polls closing, but one seat that looks to go down to the wire is Albany where controversial Liberal candidate Tom Brough is currently projected to be in a leading position.

Brough, an emergency medicine doctor who sits on the City of Albany Council, has previously claimed that the LGBTIQA+ communities welcome “minor attracted people” in their ranks.

- Advertisement -

He also drew headlines during the campaign when he announced if elected, he’d like to see a review of the state’s abortion laws. A statement that left leader Libby Mettam clamoring to explain that it wasn’t the party’s policy.

He’s hoping to unseat Labor’s Rebecca Stephens having campaigned on a platform of family values, support for the live sheep trade, cutting red tape in the building trade, and investment in local healthcare.

Tom Brough and Rebecca Stephens (Digital Compositing).

As votes were counted on Saturday night it was clear that Stephens had attracted the most primary votes, attracting around 30% of the count.

The National’s Scott Leary had 22% of primary votes, and Brough was coming in a close third with 21 per cent.

It’s anticipated that once preferences are counted Labor will lose the seat, but whether the preferences flow to the Liberal or the National candidate is currently unclear.

Albany is one of eight seats where the winner is yet to be declared.

In Fremantle independent Kater Hulett has had an impressive showing and may unseat Simone McGurk the Minister for Training and Workforce Development, Industrial Relations and Water.

The Labor party is likely to retain Collie-Preston where Liberal Matt Sharp was challenging incumbent Jodie Hanns.

The Nationals’ Kirrilee Warr appeared to have picked up the regional seat of Geraldton from Labor’s Lara Dalton. It was a crowded field with the Liberal candidate Tim Milnes, and former Mayor Shane van Styn -who stood as an independent – all attracting support.

Labor is on track to track to hold the seat of Pilbara and has claimed the seat of Kimberly in the north of the state where the Liberal candidate Darren Spackman has been disendorsed.

The southwest seat of Murray Wellingtom is also too close to call with Labor’s Robyn Clarke staring down a challenge from the Liberals David Bolt.

Latest

News

Basil Zempilas set to enter parliament as leadership speculation grows

0
After a tense night of counting Basil Zempilas looks to be in pole position to represent the people of Churchlands.
News

Premier Roger Cook says he’s ready to get back to work

0
Labor have secured a third term and looks to retain most of its seats as a 'blue wave' failed to come in.
News

Libby Mettam concedes defeat as Liberals make few gains

0
The Liberal's result was a far-cry from what leader Libby Mettam was hoping for.
Culture

Review | ‘Being Maria’ shares the story of actor Maria Schneider

0
The confronting film tells the story of the actor who rose to fame for her role in 'The Last Tango in Paris'.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Basil Zempilas set to enter parliament as leadership speculation grows

0
After a tense night of counting Basil Zempilas looks to be in pole position to represent the people of Churchlands.
News

Premier Roger Cook says he’s ready to get back to work

0
Labor have secured a third term and looks to retain most of its seats as a 'blue wave' failed to come in.
News

Libby Mettam concedes defeat as Liberals make few gains

0
The Liberal's result was a far-cry from what leader Libby Mettam was hoping for.
Culture

Review | ‘Being Maria’ shares the story of actor Maria Schneider

0
The confronting film tells the story of the actor who rose to fame for her role in 'The Last Tango in Paris'.
News

WA Labor predicted to win the state election

0
With key seats the Liberals needed to win staying in Labor's hands, a third term is essentially guaranteed.

Basil Zempilas set to enter parliament as leadership speculation grows

Graeme Watson -
After a tense night of counting Basil Zempilas looks to be in pole position to represent the people of Churchlands.
Read more

Premier Roger Cook says he’s ready to get back to work

Graeme Watson -
Labor have secured a third term and looks to retain most of its seats as a 'blue wave' failed to come in.
Read more

Libby Mettam concedes defeat as Liberals make few gains

Graeme Watson -
The Liberal's result was a far-cry from what leader Libby Mettam was hoping for.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture