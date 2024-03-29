Albany councillor Thomas Brough refuses to apologise for comments

Albany councillor Thomas Brough has refused to take back his comments which suggested that the plus symbol in the LGBTIQA+ acronym includes welcoming pedophiles into the community.

At last month’s council meeting, which was held in the middle of Albany Pride, Councillor Brough said people needed to “hone in” on the plus symbol saying it included “minor attracted people.” Councillor Brough repeated his claim in media interview after initially making the claim at the council meeting.

This week Albany’s LGBTIQA+ community expressed their disbelief at the follow up council meeting, but Councillor Brough did not apologise, and repeated his stance.

As around 5o local community members attended the meeting to protest the comments, Dr Brough said his meaning has been “lost in translation”.

The politician said his comments were not intended to target the established LGBTIQA+ community.

“I am not denigrating any person … of any sexual identity,” he said.

“I harbour no ill will to Albany Pride.” Dr Brough said before repeating his claim that there are people who want to see pedophiles included in the LGBTIQA+ community.

His comments were interrupted by Deputy Mayor Paul Terry who argued that Councillor Brough’s speech had strayed into political ideology rather than focusing on local government matters. Mayor Greg Stocks asked Councillor Brough to end his speech.

Speaking at the meeting Albany Pride President Millie Reid said “unfounded” comments had a real-world consequence of putting people at risk.

Doctor Brough is a member of the Liberal party and has been tipped as a potential candidate in the next state election.

Last month Liberal leader Libby Metham labeled his comments “bizarre”.

OIP Staff, OIP contacted Councillor Brough for comment.