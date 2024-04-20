Search
President congratulates winner of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 16

Culture

After sixteen weeks of competition, America’s Next Drag Superstar has been crowned.

In an adapted finale format, top three competitors Plane Jane, Nymphia Wind and Sapphira Cristal battled it out with solo performances to original songs for a chance to lip sync for the crown, sceptre and $200,000 US dollars.

Ahead of the final round, RuPaul asked Plane Jane to sashay away, leaving fan favourites Nymphia and Sapphira to face off for the win.

Performing head-to-head to Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam, RuPaul deemed Nymphia Wind the winner of season 16.

Plane Jane, Nymphia Wind and Sapphira Cristal.

Representing both New York City and her home nation of Taiwan, fans around the world have celebrated her crowning – including the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen.

“Congratulations to you, Nymphia Wind, for being so accomplished in the difficult art form of drag, and for being the first Taiwanese to take the stage and win RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the President wrote on social media.

“Taiwan thanks you for living fearlessly.”

Season 15 winner Sasha Colby returned in a spectacular crystal look, handing the crown and sceptre to her successor.

The finale also saw Cassandra Peterson (AKA Elvira) honoured with the second ever Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award, following Bob Mackie’s induction last year.

Contestants Xunami Muse and runner-up Sapphira Cristal tied for the title of Miss Congeniality, each taking home $10,000. Sapphira saw also awarded $25,000 for taking second place.

Watch the top three’s live reaction to Nymphia’s crowning below.

