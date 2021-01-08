Albany Pride reveals huge two week celebration this February

The busy team at Albany Pride have announced a massive fortnight of festivities is coming to the Great Southern region this February.

The celebrations kick off on Friday 12th February with opening night drinks at Due South Beer Garden, followed by two weeks of events to celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities and bring people together.

Join in the game with two Pride matches featuring local LGBTQIA+ teams Perth Pythons (hockey) and Perth Spectres (basketball), face off at a board games evening or settle in for a day of celebration at ANZAC Peace Park for Pride Fair Day.

There’s also myriad drag shows to take in with the Youth Drag Show at Spectrum Theatre, Drag Bingo, Drag Story Hour and a fabulous Pride Drag Show to wrap the festival on Saturday 27th Feb.

You’ll also get the chance to see two award-winning Fringe World shows including Caged from the Kinetica circus team, and 30 Day Free Trial – a 5-star comedy/drama.

Albany Pride Festival runs from 12th – 27th February 2021. For more information head to pride2021.albanypride.com.au

