Alex Wallace tipped to be Greens candidate at state election

LGBTIQA+ rights activist Alex Wallace has been tipped to be a potential Greens candidate at the next state election in 2025.

Wallace has been a prominent critic of the Cook government’s lack of progression on Equal Opportunity law reform and failure to disband the WA Gender Board.

Since 2021 Wallace has been part of the communications and engagement team at the Community and Public Sector Union / Civil Service Assocation of WA (CSPU/CSA). They were previously a board member at Transfolk of WA.

The Greens went backwards at the last state election. Prior to the election they had four members in the Legislative Council. Long-serving member Robin Chapple retired, while Alison Xamon, Tim Clifford and Diane Evers all failed to be returned. The party picked up one spot with former Fremantle Mayor Brad Pettit making the move into state politics.

The West Australian has reported that Wallace is likely to be putting their hand up to be a candidate for the party at the next election, alongside Clifford and Evers who will be hoping to make a return to parliament. WA Forrest Alliance convener Jess Beckerling is also tipped to be potential candidate.

Alison Xamon has ruled out being a candidate after being elected as the Mayor of the City of Vincent in 2023.

Nominations for pre-selection opened on Monday, and it is expected that candidate will be announced in March. WA State director Liberty Cramer has described the party’s outlook on the next election as confident ahead of the next poll, noting the party had strong support in the most recent federal election.

Changes to structure of the Legislative Council that will kick-in at the next election are likely to favour The Greens. Rather than the council being split into multiple regions, it will now be a single state-wide electorate with 37 members.

Alex Wallace declined to comment when asked if they would be nominating for pre-selection.

OIP Staff

