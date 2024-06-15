Alison Moyet announces new compilation and world tour

Alison Moyet has announced a new recording which revisits many of the songs she recorded over her long career, delivering unique new takes on each tune.

The British singer will also be heading off on a massive world tour. So far dates for the United Kingdom and Europe have been announced, but Moyet says she’ll be returning down under in 2025.

To launch the new album Key Moyet has shared a brand-new song called Such Small Ale, alongside a new reworked version of her 80’s hit All Cried Out.

When Moyet last played a show in Perth in October 2017 some fans were disappointed that some of biggest 80s hits were not part of the set list, but the singer has explained that she has no interest in singing songs that she no longer connects with.

Moyet came to prominence in the early 1980s as one half of electro duo Yazoo. After two albums that spawned hits like Nobody’s Diary, Situation and Don’t Go, Moyet and bandmate Vince Clark went their separate ways.

While Clarke, who had previously been a member of Depeche Mode, went on to have huge success with Andy Bell as Erasure, Moyet launched a solo career.

Her debut album Alf was a massive hit, she performed at the historic Live Aid concert in 1985, and she went onto have more success with her follow up album Raindancing.

After a hiatus and reevaluation of her career direction Moyet returned in the early 1990’s with Hoodoo, and its follow-up Essex which saw Moyet build her own skills as a songwriter, and take more creative control of her output.

Due to legal wrangles with her record company Moyet spent almost a decade without release an album, but during this time she collaborated with many artists including Ocean Colour Scene, Tricky, King Britt, and The Lightning Seeds.

In 2002 she released Hometime which saw her move into a more electronic sound. After releasing an album of covers, she put out more original material with 2007’s The Turn, 2013’s The Minutes and 2017’s Other.

The new compilation marks her 40th year as a solo artist. In recent year’s Moyet has explored a new career, she headed off to university to study print making.

Her new collection includes a few of her big hits, but mostly revisits deep album cuts that may only be familiar to her biggest fans.

While huge hits All Cried Out, Is This Love, and Love Resurrection are included alongside new song Such Small Ale, the rest of the 18 track collection is filled with lesser-known songs.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to look at the trajectory of the past four decades and explore songs that, in their original form, were never fully realised or have had their relevance to me altered by time.” Moyet said of her process for selecting the tunes.

Her World Tour will begin in Dublin in February before waving its way across the UK and Europe. Dates for Canada, the USA, New Zealand and Australia will be announced at a later date.