All aboard! Horror-comedy ‘Wreck’ comes to the ABC

Wreck, the British mystery thriller on the high seas that mixes cult horror, jet-black comedy and biting social commentary comes to ABC iview today.

The first episode will be screening on ABC TV Plus at 8:45pm on Wednesday 28th December, but the while series is also available for binge viewing on iview now.

The series is set onboard the Sacramentum, a luxury cruise liner on which a diverse group of disillusioned, nihilistic Gen Z cruise line workers embark on an odyssey of hedonistic partying as they try to escape their slave-like routine. As they fall in and out of love, and find – or lose – themselves, they are always at the beck and call of the ship’s officers and the super-rich

passengers upstairs.

Twenty-year-old Jamie (Oscar Kennedy) has joined the crew under an assumed identity to uncover the truth about his sister’s reported suicide on the ship’s last voyage. Initiated into the subversive allegiances within the team, Jamie uncovers a gruesome game is being played on board, run by a shadowy, elite organisation driven by greed and bloodlust. Just how did this dark force come to take control of the ship? And why is sinister mascot Quacky prowling the decks under cover of night?

Featuring a queer lead character, and several other LGBTIQA+ characters throughout the story, there is a lot of representation is this series.

Having lived and worked on a cruise ship for many years I struggled to take this show seriously. The Sacramentum has a serious lack of surveillance cameras, so much unsecured furniture, and those crew cabins are simply huge.

But if you’re after some trashy TV, that definitely crosses over into the horror and gore genre more than I was expecting, then this is not a bad series to binge watch as you recover from eating too much turkey and Christmas pudding.

Graeme Watson

