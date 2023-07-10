‘All My Children’ actor Jeffrey Carlson dies aged 48

American actor Jeffrey Carlson had died aged 48. No cause of death has been announced.

Carlson is known for his groundbreaking role on the US soap opera All My Children where he played a character who was transgender.

He first appeared on the long running drama in 2006 where played a male character named Freddie, who was a British rocker who used the moniker Zarf. A few months later the character returned but had transitioned into a woman named Zoe Luper.

Carlson appeared in more than 50 episodes of the show which first began in 1970 and ran through to 2011. His appearance came at a time when they were few transgender characters on television.

He also portrayed real-life pop star Marilyn in the musical Taboo. The production by Boy George was originally staged in London before it was significantly re-written for its Broadway debut.

Carlson appeared in the Broadway production. He was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for his performance but lost out to cast mate Raul Esparza who portrayed club promoter Philip Salon in the show.

His career saw him perform on Broadway in productions of Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who is Sylvia?, and a revival of the Moliere play Tartuffe. He also has a small part in the Will Smith film Hitch.

