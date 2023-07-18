‘All Shook Up’ delivers the songs of Elvis Presley as a jukebox musical

All Shook Up | Crown Theatre | Until 23rd July | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½

Even the most obsessive lover of musicals might not be familiar with All Shook Up, which had its Broadway debut in 2005, but this jukebox musical based around the hits of Elvis Presley is a lot of fun.

We meet Chad, a bad boy roustabout, who has just been released from prison. He launches into a big opening number of Jailhouse Rock, before donning his leather jacket, getting on his motorcycle, and hitting the highway.

He rolls into the small town needing some repairs on motorcycle where he’s introduced to tomboy mechanic Natalie (Mia Simonette).

Natalie swoons for Chad, she’s unaware that dorky local boy Dennis (Tate Bennett) is already smitten with her. Natalie’s widowed father Jim (Brendan Hanson) is oblivious to the existence of honky-tonk bar owner Sylvia (Paula Parore), instead he’s trying to get the attention of the new caretaker of the local Museum Miss Sandra (Emma Haines), who has also become the object of affection for Chad.

Meanwhile Sylia’s daughter Lorraine (Jade Baynes) has a thing for Dean (Joshua Firman), the teenage son of the town’s bossy mayor Matilda Hyde (Taneel Van Zyl) – who it turns out is a major killjoy who has outlawed many things that would be classed as fun.

The farcical who-will-end-up-with-who plot provides a solid background to work our way through many of The King’s greatest hits, and everyone in the audience already knows all the lyrics to the songs – because they’ve just been implanted into your brain.

Packed full of hit songs including Love Me Tender, Heartbreak Hotel, That’s All Right, It’s Now or Never, Blue Suede Shoes, Don’t Be Cruel, A Little Less Conversation, All Shook Up, and a few lesser-known Elvis numbers like There’s Always Me, It Hursts Me and Let Yourself Go, this show keeps your attention from start to finish.

Paula Parore delivers some of the most emotional and climatic moments of the show with her powerful voice, but the whole case is superb with solid performances throughout.

The period where WA’s borders were closed gave local production companies and performers and chance to step into the spaces that have previously been almost completely filled by large touring productions.

It’s great to see the even though the borders are open now the team at Crown are continuing to program these locally produced shows alongside east coast generated works.

At first some of these local shows felt odd, too many performers on stage, so many young faces, and at times choreography which ventured into ‘Rock Eisteddfod’ territory. This shows however is next level, from the sets to the performances, the choreography, and the direction from Vincent Hooper, it’s a slick and professional offering.

If you’re a massive Elvis fan, you might not be fully satisfied with this rearrangement of his hits, they do take on a sound that sparks thoughts of The Jets and The Sharks, they are big, brassy and bold. But the show is fun, fast paced and full of engaging performances.

Slip on your blue suede shoes. and head to the Crown Theatre for All Shook Up.

Graeme Watson

