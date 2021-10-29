‘All Things Queer’ nominated for Community Broadcasting Award

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Perth’s LGBTIQA+ focused radio program All Things Queer has been nominated for a Community Broadcasting Association Australia Awards.

The program, which airs at 11am each Wednesday morning on RTRFM 92.1, is nominated for Excellence in News and Current Affairs Programming.

Covering queer news and culture, the show was launched back in 2010 and has built up a loyal audience over the years. Hosted by Tom Reynolds, Sophie Minissale, Harriet Kenny, Bella Broadway and Leigh Andrew Hill the program covers everything from breaking news, politics, health and cultural reports.

OUTinPerth’s Leigh Andrew Hill and Graeme Watson volunteer time to the program serving as coordinators for the program. While Hill is one of the show’s hosts, Watson files occasional reports, while helping mentor presenters and guide the program’s content.

Nominated alongside All Things Queer is a wide variety of programs from around the country including Able Radio from Mainfm, Balit Dhumba Strong Talk from #KND Kool ‘N’ Deadly, Covid Report from Wangki Yupurnanupurru, The Wire – which airs on several community stations, Noongar Radio’s Law Matters, and a special report on the West Gate Bridge Disaster – 50 Years On created by Melbourne’s 3CR Community Radio.

RTRFM 92.1 leads the tally in the awards with 10 nominations, the most of any station in the country.

The station has been nominated for Excellence in Training, while also picking up a nomination for Excellence in Outside Broadcasting for their presentation at the opening of the new WA Museum Boola Bardip, and a nomination for their special event WA Mixtape which celebrated local music.

Rok Riley, who presents the incredibly popular Friday edition of electronic music program Full Frequency has been nominated for Excellence in Music Presenting, Breakfast With Taylah has been recognised for supporting Australian music, and the station has also picked up nominations for their production work and fundraising efforts.

The weekly segment Slightly Odway, which sees local bands cover songs from other Perth bands was nominated for best online content. The segment is presented as a video online showing the bands playing in the station’s green room.

Fiona Bartholomaeus, who hosts the Wednesday edition of current affairs program On The Record is nominated for Best Youth Contribution.

Melbourne’s queer radio station JOYFM has also been nominated for multiple awards including technical innovation and Best Music Program for Living in the 70s.