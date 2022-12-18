Alter Boy is the first recipient of the Limelight Music Support Package

West Australian Alter Boy has been chosen by a judging panel of local and interstate industry professionals to be the very first recipient of RAC Arena’s Limelight music support fund package valued at over $10,000.

The judging panel included RAC Arena’s Michael Scott, musician and WAM board member Alexia Parenzee, Triple J music programmer and producer Tanya Bunter, artist manager Murray Curnow from Hat management agency, and Sounds Australia’s digital export producer Dom Alessio.

Launched as part of the Arena’s 10th anniversary celebrations, Limelight, presented by RAC Arena and supported by WAM, seeks to support upcoming local musicians by providing financial, performance and promotion opportunities over a 12 month period.

New and emerging Australian performers, 18 years or older, were invited to apply and demonstrate the activity they would like to undertake throughout the year, how they planned to use the support fund package, and lay out their expected outcomes to their career as a result.

As winner, Alter Boy will be able to access the support package during the one year period between 1 January to 31 December 2023, including $5,000 financial assistance, $2,500 music equipment thanks to Mega Music and Yamaha, inclusion in the WAMFest 2023 line-up, paid performance opportunities on RAC Arena’s Live Stage and promotional support via RAC Arena’s marketing channels

“We are thrilled to name Alter Boy as the very first recipient of our Limelight music support fund. RAC Arena and WAM are excited to see how Limelight helps to foster the band’s growth in the already vibrant music scene in WA.” said RAC Arena’s General Manager Michael Scott.

“It’s one of ASM Global’s core values that we give back to the communities in which our venues operate in, so we can’t wait to see how they make the most of the package. I think I speak on behalf of the entire judging panel when I say we were blown away by their application.”

Speaking on behalf of WAM, Strategic Relationships and Development Manager, Georgia Kennedy said, “Congratulations to Alter Boy on taking out the inaugural Limelight prize package! I am excited to see the next stage of their career development and the opportunity it will bring about through the awarding of this valuable prize. A huge thanks to our stellar panel of judges too for their work in assessing such an incredible pool of applicants.”

The band was excited to be chosen as this year’s winner of the fund, “We’re incredibly excited and thankful to have been selected as the inaugural RAC Arena Limelight Music recipient. This will go a long way towards helping us release our album in 2023!”

“We are currently writing our debut album and will use the support fund prize to assist with studio costs, mixing and mastering the album. This album will represent three years of work from Alter Boy.

“The song writing is ambitious and represents the next chapter of the band’s development. We hope to release the album in mid-2023, supported by a bold national tour. An Alter Boy live performance has always been theatrical, with Auslan interpretation, costume and choreography, but in 2023 we will take it to the next level which we look forward to sharing with the world.”

Source: Media Release

