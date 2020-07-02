Alternative queer party Cherry Bomb is ready to blow this Friday

Perth’s freshest queer party is back this weekend with a massive selection of live music, drag performances and good times.

Cherry Bomb returns to take over Lucy’s Love Shack this Friday night, with drag monarchs Jason Green and Miss Kitty on hosting duties.

Local music-makers Bad Weather and Sauvage will bring their sounds to the stage from 8pm, then catch drag performances from Contra, Frank, Frieda Brest, Heidi 100, Kimmy Head and Lunar Sea taking a swing at a cash prize after midnight.

DJ Dallas Dickson will also be providing alternative queer tunes for your return to the dancefloor, or just grab a slice of pizza and enjoy some good food, good tunes and good company!

Following this weekend’s post-isolation blowout, Cherry Bomb will be returning to Lucy’s monthly, with regular festivities kicking off from Friday July 24th.

Cherry Bomb is at Lucy’s Love Shack this Friday 3rd July from 8pm. For more info head to Facebook.

Image: Benjamin Riches

