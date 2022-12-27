Amy Grant’s fans are upset that she’s hosting her gay niece’s wedding

Amy Grant is facing a backlash from her fans after she shared that she’s hosting the wedding of her lesbian niece on the farm she shares with husband Vince Gill.

Grant began her career as a Christian singer before making a cross-over into contemporary mainstream pop. Songs from her early career were played on Australian television as promotions for the Australian Christian Television Association. In the 1980’s television viewers were familiar with 30 second grabs of hits such as Find a Way and El Shaddai.

Her 1985 album Unguarded and follow up Lead Me On from 1988 are two of the most successful Christian rock albums of the decade. She also found success via a duet with Chicago singer Peter Cetera, their song The Next Time I Fall has been named one of the best love ballads of all time.

As the 1990’s dawned she moved into pop music releasing her Heart in Motion album that went 5 times platinum. It included the hits Baby Baby, Every Heartbeat and That’s What Love Is For. A cover of the Joni Mitchell song Bog Yellow Taxi gave her another hit in the mid-90s.

Over her career she’s recorded 19 albums, including four Christmas themed albums. Grant was married to fellow Christian musician Gary Chapman from 1982 until 1999, the couple share three children. The year after her divorce she wed country singer Vince Gill, their daughter Corrina Grant Gill was born in 2001.

Amy Grant has often spoken about her acceptance of LGBTIQA+ people and shared during an interview with The Washington Post that her niece’s safe sex nuptials will be the first gay wedding held on their family’s farm.

Evangelical religious leader Franklin Graham has lashed out at the singer over her support for her family member. Graham said Grant needed to learn that loving God meant obeying his commandments and understanding that homosexuality was a sin.

While some of Grant’s fans have declared that they’re going to stop listening to her music, she’s also gained heaps of new gay fans who have praised her for her support. The singer also recently received one of America’s highest accolades – a Kennedy Centre Honor. Singer Sheryl Crow performed Amy’s hit Baby Baby and President Joe Biden praised her for her career and positive messages.

