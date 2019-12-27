And the category is…. Billy Porter’s ‘Love Yourself’

A bunch of celebrities have banned together to create a lip-sync video of Billy Porter’s tune ‘Love Yourself’.
Spotted in the clip are MJ Rodriguez, Cyndi Lauper, Kelly Ripa, Debra Messing, Lin Manuel Miranda, Peppermint, designer Christian Siriano and many others.
Porter released the catchy tune back in September.
OIP Staff
