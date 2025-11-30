And then there was eight. Big Brother evicts more housemates

The numbers are dwindling in the Big Brother House as the show heads into its final week.

Four of the housemates were up for eviction and fans of the show were wondering what had happened to housemate Abiola who had mysteriously disappeared from the live stream in recent days.

Sunday nights show answered the mystery, while Holly, Connor, Vinnie and Bruce waited to see who would be booted and given seconds to leave the house.

At the top of the show the mystery of what happened to Abiola was revealed.

The housemates awoke to discover the house had been transformed in a Christmas celebration, and soon presents were being offered.

After being called to the Diary Room, head housemates Allana returned with a package and explained that any of the housemates who were not up for nomination were eligible for a special prize of $15,000 of the current prize pool.

To claim the prize all they had to do was ring a bell that had been installed near the door. The signal to ring the bell would be the playing of a Christmas carol.

Just moments after the housemates began debating the merits of the offer the sound of We Wish You a Merry Christmas rang out across the house. Abiola declared “I’m going to do it” and moved for the bell and declared that getting her car serviced and fixing her teeth would be a huge win for her.

“This will help me so much.” she told her soon to be ex-housemates.

Back in the house the conversation largely focused around annoying it was to have Holly and Colin “macking on” all day and night in front of everyone.

“The PDA stuff in getting too full on.” Coco said while speaking to Big Brother in the Diary Room. “Can’t they just wait until they’re on the outside!”

Soon the couple were being asked to tone down their affection, and stop involving people in their “situationship”.

With Abiola on the outside, soon Big Brother was bringing down the numbers further with his next eviction.

After host Mel Tracina’s predictable long pause after saying “it’s time to go” multiple times, it was model Holly who was headed for the exit.

During an interview on the stage with Mel Tracina Holly said she’d enjoyed the experience and finding Colin inside the house had been “something very very special”.

Holly said she could understand why people thought she and Colin made an unexpected couple given she’s globe trotting model and Colin is, as Mel described him, “A brev from the Gong”.

“A lot of people don’t understand that I’m originally do come from Perth Western Australia, and my family’s from The Goldfields. So I have country people – slash – rough around the outside soft on the inside, that’s my cup of tea.

Holly said her experience in the international fashion industry had made her appreciate people who have “goodness inside of them”.

The cameras cut to Colin back in the house moping over Holly’s departure.



With only a week left before the show’s grand finale, we’re expecting several evictions throughout the week as the finish line approaches.

Vinnie, Colin, Edward, Emily, Alana, Bruce, Coco and Connor remain in the house. Catch Big Brother on Network 10 at 7:30pm each week night and the Grand Finale on Sunday night at 7pm. You can also watch episodes on 10Play and log in to the live stream.