Andrew Lloyd Webber launches ‘Bad Cinderella’ on Broadway

A few weeks ago, when they announced that the Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera would be closing after a historic 35-year run, it looked like the end of an era.

With over 13,700 performances, it holds the record as Broadway’s longest running show. With its final performance on February 18th, it also looked like it would also be the first time since 1979 that there would not be a musical written by the theatre great on Broadway.

The composers time on ‘the great white way’ will continue on though, with the announcement of a new musical opening for previews the day before the curtain comes down on Phantom of the Opera.

In New York, Lord Webber appeared with performer Linedy Genao to announce a production of Bad Cinderella.

The show previously appeared on the London stage, as just Cinderella, but a revamped production will head to Broadway with some new tunes, a fresh set and an injection of enthusiasm.

Newcomer Genao, who will play the lead role, appeared at the launch taking a can of spray paint to add the additional ‘Bad’ to the show’s title.

“I am thrilled and delighted that we are bringing Bad Cinderella to the Imperial Theatre,” Webber said at the launch. “We have been working hard on a few new songs for our Broadway opening and, with such brilliant team, led by the spectacular Linedy, I know this is going to be really special.”

The show’s leading lady also shared her excitement about the upcoming production.

“I have been dreaming about originating a leading role on Broadway for just about my entire life, but never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine achieving that dream alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber and such an incredible team of collaborators. As a proud Dominican American, I am most excited about this opportunity to represent my community and show the world that fairy tales do come true — and are for everybody. My heart is bursting.” Genao said.

Cinderella opened for previews in London in June 2021, but the production was suspended for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show re-opened in August and continued to June 2022. Lord Webber later referred to the decision to re-open the show as a “costly mistake”, saying they should have waited longer until audiences were confident to return to the theatre.

Based on the classic fairy tale the musical features lyrics by David Zippel and a book written by actress and screenwriter Emerald Fennell.

With a string of works including Evita, Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Tell Me on a Sunday, Cats, Song and Dance, Starlight Express, Aspects of Love and Sunset Boulevard Andew Lloyd Webber has enjoyed unpresented success in musical theatre.

While he’s not had the blockbuster success of his early works, Andrew Lloyd Webber has continued making musicals over the decades. His later works include Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White, Love Never Dies, The Wizard of Oz, Stephen Ward, and School of Rock.

While many of his early works were created with lyricist Tim Rice, he’s gone o nto collaborate with a wide range of different creatives including Ben Elton, Jullian Fellowes and Jim Steinman.

