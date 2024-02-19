Andrew Scott asked inappropriate questions by BBC reporter at BAFTA

A BBC reporter has been criticised for asking inappropriate questions of actor Andrew Scott at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA).

Scott was presenting at the awards and has recently been getting rave reviews for his role in Andrew Haigh’s film All of Us Strangers, but the BBC’s reporter Colin Patterson was more interested in his thoughts about another actor’s penis.

The BBC reporter asked Scott for his thoughts on a notable scene from the film Saltburn where actor Barry Keoghan appears nude, before asking if Scott and Keoghan are friends.

When Scott confirmed he did know Keoghan, the reporter asked if he knew him well enough to know if he was using a prosthetic penis in the scene. A visibly perturbed Scott brough the chat to a swift end and moved away.

Writer Alex Gilston commented on the interaction on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid.”

Actor Callum Scott Howells, who appeared in the television series It’s a Sin didn’t hold back on sharing his thoughts on the interview.

“Who the f*ck have they dragged off the street to interview Andrew Scott and why is he my mate’s drunk dad at a party?” Howells asked.

Scott surprisingly missed out on a Best Actor nomination for his role in the film but his castmates Paul Mescal and Claire Foy were nominated, while Haigh was nominated for the film’s screenplay and his direction.

Oppenheimer ended up being the big winner of the night, winning Best Film, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

The awards ceremony also included a performance of Murder on the Dancefloor from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the singer enjoying a career renaissance thanks to the track’s inclusion in that famous Saltburn scene.

The BAFTAs are screening on UKTV on Foxtel.

