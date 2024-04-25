Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Dominica High Court overturns ban on same-sex activities

News

Homosexuality will be allowed in the tiny Caribbean nation of Dominica after the country’s High Court ruled bans on same sex sexual activities were unconstitutional.

The country which is home to around 71,000 people is part of the Winward Islands in the Lesser Antilles Archipelago and is a different national to the similarly named Dominican Republic.

- Advertisement -

The case was brought by an anonymous gay men living in the country who argued that the laws banning same-sex relationships impinged his constitutional rights.

The court agreed ruling that two sections of the Sexual Offences Act that made consensual same-sex illegal could not be allowed to remain on the law books.

Justice Kimberly Cenac-Phulgence said the court found they breached the right to liberty, freedom of expression and protection of personal privacy, as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

The laws had existed in the country since it was a British colony.

Outright International executive director Maria Sjödin

The decision has been welcomed by both local and international human rights groups.

Outright International executive director Maria Sjödin said the ruling removed discrimination.

“Decriminalisation helps create an environment where LGBTQ individuals can live openly without fear of persecution, enabling them to access health care, education, and employment without facing discrimination.”

“The repeal of these discriminatory laws is a testament to the tireless efforts of activists, advocates, and allies who have long fought for justice and equality. It is a victory for human rights and a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ rights in the Caribbean,” Sjödin said.

Latest

Culture

DJ Chris Cruse heads to Connections Nightclub

0
DJ Chris Cruse is heading to Connections for Club 81 this Friday.
Culture

‘The Fall Guy’ is a hilarious action adventure

0
Director David Leitch brings the classic 80's TV series to the big screen.
History

On This Gay Day: In 1982 the RSL stopped a wreath honouring gay service personnel

0
In 1982 RSL President Bruce Ruxton barred LGBTIQA+ service personnel being recognised.
Culture

Keiynan Lonsdale chats about new series ‘Swift Street’

0
The comedic, gritty drama is new to SBS.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

DJ Chris Cruse heads to Connections Nightclub

0
DJ Chris Cruse is heading to Connections for Club 81 this Friday.
Culture

‘The Fall Guy’ is a hilarious action adventure

0
Director David Leitch brings the classic 80's TV series to the big screen.
History

On This Gay Day: In 1982 the RSL stopped a wreath honouring gay service personnel

0
In 1982 RSL President Bruce Ruxton barred LGBTIQA+ service personnel being recognised.
Culture

Keiynan Lonsdale chats about new series ‘Swift Street’

0
The comedic, gritty drama is new to SBS.
Culture

Yirra Yaakin’s ‘Songbird’ showcases phenomenal acting talent

0
'Songbird' sees three amazing young actors deliver engaging and emotionally diverse performances.

DJ Chris Cruse heads to Connections Nightclub

Graeme Watson -
DJ Chris Cruse is heading to Connections for Club 81 this Friday.
Read more

‘The Fall Guy’ is a hilarious action adventure

OUTinPerth -
Director David Leitch brings the classic 80's TV series to the big screen.
Read more

On This Gay Day: In 1982 the RSL stopped a wreath honouring gay service personnel

OUTinPerth -
In 1982 RSL President Bruce Ruxton barred LGBTIQA+ service personnel being recognised.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture