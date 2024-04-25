Dominica High Court overturns ban on same-sex activities

Homosexuality will be allowed in the tiny Caribbean nation of Dominica after the country’s High Court ruled bans on same sex sexual activities were unconstitutional.

The country which is home to around 71,000 people is part of the Winward Islands in the Lesser Antilles Archipelago and is a different national to the similarly named Dominican Republic.

The case was brought by an anonymous gay men living in the country who argued that the laws banning same-sex relationships impinged his constitutional rights.

The court agreed ruling that two sections of the Sexual Offences Act that made consensual same-sex illegal could not be allowed to remain on the law books.

Justice Kimberly Cenac-Phulgence said the court found they breached the right to liberty, freedom of expression and protection of personal privacy, as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

The laws had existed in the country since it was a British colony.

The decision has been welcomed by both local and international human rights groups.

Outright International executive director Maria Sjödin said the ruling removed discrimination.

“Decriminalisation helps create an environment where LGBTQ individuals can live openly without fear of persecution, enabling them to access health care, education, and employment without facing discrimination.”

“The repeal of these discriminatory laws is a testament to the tireless efforts of activists, advocates, and allies who have long fought for justice and equality. It is a victory for human rights and a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ rights in the Caribbean,” Sjödin said.