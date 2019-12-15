Annette Bening shares how proud she is of her transgender son

Actor Annette Bening has shared how proud she is of her transgender son. Stephen transitioned gender when he was a teenager, he is now 27 years old.

“He’s managed something that’s very challenging with great style and great intelligence,” Benning told AARP Magazine. “He’s an articulate, thoughtful person, and I’m very, very proud of him.”

Bening has four children with actor husband Warren Beatty. Beatty previously publicly praised Stephen during a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair describing him as a “revolutionary”.

“He’s a genius, and my hero, as are all my children,’ Beatty told the magazine.

Bening and Beatty met on the set of the 1991 film Bugsy and married the following year. Prior to settling down with Bening, Beatty had a reputation as one of Hollywood’s great playboys.

Prior to dating Bening the actor had a high profile relationship with Madonna, after she starred in his film Dick Tracy. Previously he’d been linked to Jane Fonda, Joan Collins, Goldie Hawn, Britt Ekland, Leslie Caron and Julie Christie.

In the interview Bening said the couple were moving into a new phase of life as all their children have reached adulthood and started their own lives. Their youngest child is now nineteen.

“When I was younger, part of me thought I could save my children from having to suffer, which was, of course, ridiculous,” she said. “They have to go through their struggles.” Bening said.

OIP Staff