Anohni and The Johnsons release new tune ‘Breaking’

From the sessions that created Anohni’s critically acclaimed 2023 album My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross comes a new unreleased gem, Breaking.

A stripped-down trio of guitar, clarinet and layers of jazz-infused vocals, at first distilled and then volatile, Breaking is described as a stunning addition to the artist’s canon.



Born in the UK and raised in Amsterdam and California, Anohni relocated to NYC in her late teens, forming her group The Johnsons in 1998 and establishing a unique path as an artist with a focus on animist and eco-feminist themes.

- Advertisement -

Anohni’s musical journey has spanned genres – from electronic experimental to avant-classical, dance, and soul. Achieving breakthrough success in 2005 with I Am a Bird Now (2005), she garnered the UK’s Mercury Award.

Releases since include The Crying Light (2009), Swanlights (2010), and live albums Cut The World (2012) and TURNING (2014).

In 2016, she released the sharply political electronic album Hopelessness, produced by Hudson Mohawke and Daniel Lopatin, noted as one of the year’s top ten albums by the New York Times.

The singer has collaborated with numerous pioneering musicians throughout the course of her career including Hercules & Love Affair, Bjork, Oneohtrix Point Never, Yoko Ono, Mykki Blanco, Cocorosie, Neneh Cherry, Lou Reed, Marianne Faithfull, and more.

Take a listen to the newest offering from Anohni.





